South Central Railway to run 14 special trains during Sankranti through AP and Telangana

The South Central Railway has decided that it will run special trains for the convenience of railway passengers in the Telugu states during Sankranti. The South Central Railways has revealed the details of these special trains on its Twitter account. It said there will be 14 special trains between Kakinada Town and Lingampally. According to SCR, Train No.07275 Kakinada Town Special will leave Kakinada at 08.10 pm on January 03, 05, and 07 to reach Lingampally at 08.15 am the next day and the train No.07276 will leave Lingampally at 06.40 pm on January 04, 06, and 08 and reach Kakinada at 06.10 am the next day.

The other train with No.07491 will leave Kakinada Town at 08.10 pm on January 10, 12, 14 and 17 and reach Lingampally at 08.30 am the next day and the train No.07492 will leave Lingampally at 06.40 pm on November 13, 15 and 18 and reach Kakinada at 06.50 am the next day. Train No. 82714 Suvidha will leave Lingampally at 06.40 pm on January 11 and reach Kakinada Town at 06.50 am the next day.

Special trains (No.07275 / No.07276) will stop at Samarthkota, Rajahmundry, Nidudavol, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda, and Secunderabad railway stations. Special trains (No.07491 / No.07492) will stop at Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Nidudavol, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad railway stations. Another special train (No. 82714 Suvidha) will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samarlakota railway stations.

These special trains will have 1 AC, AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches. The Railway Department has said that these special trains will run with full reservations. Reservations for these special trains have begun. Tickets can be reserved directly at the Railway Ticket Counters or through the IRCTC website and app.