South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rains today ahead of low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to move west-northwestward and become a depression over central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal by November 16.

Due to this, rainfall warnings have been issued for many parts of the country including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

IMD Amaravati Center has informed that due to this low pressure, there will be heavy to very heavy rains in AP in the next 24 hours. It is said that the surface circulation in Southeast Bay of Bengal will move towards southwest. Due to this, it has been warned that there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in South East Bay of Bengal.

The IMD Amaravati center has warned that it will move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal and it is likely to become a wind wave by the 16th of this month.

It has been revealed that due to the influence of low pressure, Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra districts will receive heavy rains and there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rains will occur in other parts. Due to the formation of a low pressure area, fishermen have been warned not to go out to sea for hunting.