Southwest Monsoon Expected to Arrive in Kerala Soon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is anticipated to reach Kerala within the next ten days. Originally projected to arrive in the Andaman Islands on the 22nd of this month and Sri Lanka on the 26th, it has surprisingly entered Sri Lanka ten days ahead of schedule.

As of now, the monsoon has established its presence in both Sri Lanka and the Andaman Islands. According to the latest updates from the IMD, Kerala is likely to experience the monsoon by the 27th of this month, with favourable conditions for its further advancement expected in the upcoming days.

In addition, the IMD has noted that a surface depression is currently persisting in the west-central Bay of Bengal. As a result, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for various regions of Kerala over the next three days.