Southwest monsoon likely to hit Andhra Pradesh on June 15

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to enter the state on June 15 this year. Southwest Monsoon enters the Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal by May 20 every year.

It will hit Kerala by June 1. From there the influence of south-west monsoon starts in the country. But this year, the Indian Meteorological Department has already revealed that the 'Southwest' is likely to hit Kerala three days late on June 4.

A week earlier than May 20 last year, the southwest monsoon entered the Andaman Sea. This time, however, it entered one or two days earlier and will spread to the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the 22nd of this month, the IMD said.

On the other hand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been receiving heavy rains for three days as an indication of the onset of monsoon.