Southwest Monsoon stops spreading in AP, rains expected from June 18

The Meteorological Department said that southwest monsoon which has entered Andhra Pradesh on June 11 is not moving forward from Rayalaseema and stopped in Sriharikota and Ratnagiri areas of Karnataka.

It said that Monsoon should have already spread in more than half of the country, however, due to the stoppage of monsoon, heatwaves are continuing in many states. In this order, Telugu states are recording unusual temperature. Even after June 15, people are suffering from intense sun and extreme heat conditions prevailed in 231 mandals across AP.

The Meteorological Department has revealed that light rains are likely to occur in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from November 18. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has said that rains are likely to occur in Telangana after 20.