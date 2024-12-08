SP advises students to focus on academic, personal development

Ongole : Prakasam SP AR Damodar addressed critical issues affecting students and their families at the ‘No Drugs Bro’ session, as part of the mega parent-teacher meeting held at the Donepudi Raghavarao Memorial Municipal High School in Ongole on Saturday.

The SP highlighted several key concerns during the special awareness session, focusing on preventing drug abuse, and cyber crimes, and ensuring student safety.

He delivered a strong message about the dangers of drug addiction, explicitly stating that a single involvement in drug-related cases could permanently jeopardise future employment opportunities.

He advised students to stay away from harmful addictions and maintain focus on their academic and personal development. He stressed that students should remain cautious on social media and maintain responsible behavior towards their peers and society.

Addressing parents, SP Damodar recommended prioritising discipline over academic marks.

He urged parents and teachers to continuously monitor student behavior and guide them towards a positive future.

He emphasised the importance of protecting students from harmful influences, particularly warning against excessive mobile phone usage and potential cybercrime risks. He particularly cautioned against child marriages and encouraged supporting girls in achieving economic independence before considering marriage.

The SP also raised concerns about minors driving vehicles, indicating that the district police are actively implementing counseling programmes to prevent such risky behaviors.

He highlighted the police department’s commitment to protecting minor girls and women from potential threats. Encouraging a holistic approach to education, the SP urged teachers to identify and nurture hidden talents among students, guiding them towards higher goals.

He recommended comprehensive educational strategies that develop both physical and mental resilience. He advised the students, parents and teachers to report drug-related information by calling toll-free number 1972, and assured them that the informants’ details would be kept confidential.