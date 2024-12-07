SP commends home guards’ services

Kurnool: The services of home guards in police department are commendable, stated SP G Bindu Madhav at the 62nd Home Guards Raising Day celebrations conducted here on Friday. He said home guards are discharging responsibilities equally with civil police in safeguarding law and order. He called upon home guards to bring any problems directly to his notice, assuring to solve them. The SP asked home guards to be well disciplined and work in such a way that they should bring name and fame to the department.

Earlier, SP Bindu Madhav received the guard of honour from home guards.

Home Guards Commandant Southern Region M Mahesh Kumar said the department has become a crucial part in police department. He informed that that the government has facilitated Rs 5 lakh life insurance to home guards, who die while in service or in road accident.