SP emphasises use of technology for crime control

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police V Ratna directed the officials to enhance crime prevention in Sri Sathya Sai district using advanced technology and strict night patrolling, with a focus on curbing crimes against women. During a crime review meeting at the police conference hall here on Saturday, she interacted with DSPs, CIs and SIs from Puttaparthi, Kadiri, Hindupur, and Penukonda to address pending cases and expedite resolutions.

SP Ratna reviewed case backlogs, urging officers to reduce delays, particularly in priority cases, and inquired about arrests. She examined grave and non-grave crimes, SC/ST cases, POCSO cases, political cases, and Lok Adalat matters.

To curb crime, she ordered field visits, night halts, open drinking patrols, and rural inspections, alongside fingerprint collection from suspicious individuals for cross-verification.

She emphasised identifying troublemakers and rowdy-sheeters, installing CCTV cameras in key areas, recovering stolen property, and reducing thefts. She stressed swift reporting in POCSO cases, early resolution of Lok Adalat cases, and ensuring compensation for SC/ST victims. She also prioritized reducing road accidents and missing persons cases.

Concluding, SP Ratna urged officers to maintain law and order and enhance the police department’s reputation. She presented commendation certificates to high-performing officers.

The meeting included DSPs Vijay Kumar, Shivanna Rayana, KV Mahesh, Narasingappa, and other staff.