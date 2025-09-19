SP Harshavardhan reviews law and order

Ongole: District Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju conducted a comprehensive review meeting with Additional SPs, DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and other police officials at the district police office on Thursday, discussing the district’s law and order situation and outlining strategic priorities.

Following his recent appointment as the district police boss, SP Harshavardhan Raju reviewed geographical conditions across all subdivisions, border area details, crime-prone zones, and operational timelines of police stations within each circle’s jurisdiction.

He emphasised that every police officer must remain vigilant in maintaining peace and security while providing transparent, accountable services to the public. The SP issued strict directives regarding anti-social activities, including gambling, cockfighting, matka, and single number betting, instructing officers to take stringent action against violators. Officials were directed to maintain surveillance on habitual offenders, monitor their movements and daily activities, and take immediate legal action upon detecting suspicious behaviour.

The SP stressed treating complainants with dignity and humanity, ensuring timely resolution within legal frameworks, and implementing special measures for missing women cases. Special emphasis was placed on adopting advanced technology, preventing road accidents, and effectively combating ganja and drug trafficking.

He instructed the officers to respond promptly to Dial 112 and Shakti Call Centre calls, maintaining proper station records, case diaries, and evidence preservation. He ordered them to update the CCTNS system with all files from FIR registration to case disposal.

The SP highlighted visible policing through regular village visits, conducting open drinking drives, drunk and drive checks, and helmet campaigns. He emphasised CCTV installations and drone surveillance for enhanced monitoring. Given social media’s influence, the SP stressed ensuring the accuracy of viral information and maintaining public trust through professional conduct.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswarao, AR Additional SP K Srinivasarao, DSPs R Srinivasa Rao, Lakshminarayana, Nagaraju, Sai Eswar Yaswanth, K Srinivasarao, along with CIs and SIs from across the district, attended the meeting.