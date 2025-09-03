SP inspects Ganesh immersion processions

Kadiri: Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police V Ratna personally supervised the Ganesh immersion processions in Kadiri town on Tuesday, ensuring that all arrangements were in place for a safe and smooth event.

As part of the inspection, SP Ratna toured key locations including main junctions, immersion points, Theru Bazaar, and areas near the mosque. She reviewed security arrangements and provided instructions to ensure public safety and effective crowd management during the immersion of Ganesh idols. At the Kadiri Town Police Station’s Command Control Room, SP Ratna monitored the procession live via CCTV surveillance and issued real-time directives to police officials. She also emphasized the use of drones for continuous aerial monitoring and directed that special care be taken to avoid traffic disruptions during the procession. Reinforced security was deployed across the town with the involvement of DSPs, CIs, SIs, and AP Special Police platoons to maintain law and order.

The SP instructed all officers and personnel to remain alert until the successful completion of the immersion activities. She stressed the importance of preemptive measures to avoid any untoward incidents and urged all teams to coordinate effectively. Accompanying the SP were DSPs Shiva Narayana Swamy, Hemanth Kumar, and AR DSP Srinivasulu, among other officials.

The SP’s visit reflects the police department’s proactive approach to ensuring a peaceful and incident-free celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Kadiri.