SP inspects Gokavaram police station, outpost

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore inspected the Gokavaram police station and the police outpost at Drivers Colony and examined the records here on Wednesday.

He directed the staff to pay special attention on the pending serious cases and to keep vigil on old criminals and accused.

The SP inspected the premises of the police station, the reception counter, and various records of the station. He enquired about the status of registered grave cases. He examined the CCTV cameras in the police station and learned their functioning.

DSP (North Zone) K Srinivasulu briefed the SP about the crime situation.

The SP advised the officials to control the illegal transportation of liquor, ganja, across the district. He assured that steps will be taken to solve the staff problems. Inspector (SB) Suri Apparao, Inspector (Korukonda Circle) Naga Murali, and Gokavaram SI Naga Venkata Pawan were present.