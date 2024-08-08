Live
- Olympian Swapnil Kusale gets hero’s welcome in Pune; bows at Dagdusheth Ganpati
- Portal for visas to Chinese technicians operational
- Nifty back above 24k on broad-based buying
- No minimum balance rule for PM Jan Dhan, savings a/c’
- Karvy arm, its CMD get Rs 25-cr notice from Sebi
- Bangladesh unrest a $250 mn monthly readymade garment export opportunity for India: Report
- Zenplus Fleet deploys 1,000 CNG vehicles on Uber
- Reliance gears up for new targets on green path: Ambani
- BHADRACHALAM SUBMERGED!
- MoU signed between Malla Reddy varsity, NTT DATA
Just In
SP inspects Gokavaram police station, outpost
- Directs the staff to pay special attention on the pending grave cases and to keep vigil on old criminals and accused
- Advisees the officials to control the illegal transportation of liquor, ganja, across the district
Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District SP D Narasimha Kishore inspected the Gokavaram police station and the police outpost at Drivers Colony and examined the records here on Wednesday.
He directed the staff to pay special attention on the pending serious cases and to keep vigil on old criminals and accused.
The SP inspected the premises of the police station, the reception counter, and various records of the station. He enquired about the status of registered grave cases. He examined the CCTV cameras in the police station and learned their functioning.
DSP (North Zone) K Srinivasulu briefed the SP about the crime situation.
The SP advised the officials to control the illegal transportation of liquor, ganja, across the district. He assured that steps will be taken to solve the staff problems. Inspector (SB) Suri Apparao, Inspector (Korukonda Circle) Naga Murali, and Gokavaram SI Naga Venkata Pawan were present.