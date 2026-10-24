SP inspects nomination centres in Chirala

Chirala: The nomination process for MPTC and ZPTC seats in Bapatla district was completed peacefully, said SP B Umamaheswar on Friday. He visited the nomination centres in Chirala and Vetapalem mandals, checked security arrangements, and ensured candidates filed papers without trouble. The SP said strong security has been arranged at nomination centres in all 20 mandals of the district. He said police have been heavily deployed at the MPDO offices. CCTV cameras and drones are also being used to monitor the situation at all times. As per election rules, a 100-metre area has been marked around each centre. Only the candidate’s vehicles and the people who come with the candidate are allowed inside this area, he said.

In the last three days, 37 candidates have filed nominations for ZPTC seats and 395 candidates for MPTC seats. The SP said six candidates from Nizampatnam mandal asked for security while filing their papers, and the police gave them a special escort so they could file nominations safely. Chirala DSP MD Moin, SB CI Narayana, other circle inspectors and the Vetapalem SI also accompanied SP Umamaheswar during the visit.