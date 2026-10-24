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SP inspects nomination centres in Chirala

In Short

In the last three days, 37 candidates have filed nominations for ZPTC seats and 395 candidates for MPTC seats.

Bapatla SP B Umamaheswar inspecting arrangements at Chirala on Friday
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Bapatla SP B Umamaheswar inspecting arrangements at Chirala on Friday

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Chirala: The nomination process for MPTC and ZPTC seats in Bapatla district was completed peacefully, said SP B Umamaheswar on Friday. He visited the nomination centres in Chirala and Vetapalem mandals, checked security arrangements, and ensured candidates filed papers without trouble. The SP said strong security has been arranged at nomination centres in all 20 mandals of the district. He said police have been heavily deployed at the MPDO offices. CCTV cameras and drones are also being used to monitor the situation at all times. As per election rules, a 100-metre area has been marked around each centre. Only the candidate’s vehicles and the people who come with the candidate are allowed inside this area, he said.

In the last three days, 37 candidates have filed nominations for ZPTC seats and 395 candidates for MPTC seats. The SP said six candidates from Nizampatnam mandal asked for security while filing their papers, and the police gave them a special escort so they could file nominations safely. Chirala DSP MD Moin, SB CI Narayana, other circle inspectors and the Vetapalem SI also accompanied SP Umamaheswar during the visit.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Bapatla NewsMPTC ElectionsZPTC ElectionsAP PoliceElection Security
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