SP inspects the nomination center and polling centers

Singanamala (Anantapur): In preparation for the nomination process commencing on Thursday, District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, IPS has directed the implementation of stringent security measures at the nomination center. The SP inspected the arrangements at the Singanamala constituency nomination center today, assessing barricading, security and other precautions. He emphasized the need to adhere to election regulations and ensure a smooth nomination process. Only five individuals, including the nominee, will be permitted inside for filing nominations, along with a maximum of three vehicles. Candidates and political party representatives are urged to cooperate and follow the Election Commission's guidelines.

Presently alongside the District SP with Singanamala Constituency Election Returning Officer Vennela Srinivas, Anantapur Rural DSP BV Shivareddy, Singanamala CI Sridhar, and others were present.

In a separate visit, the District SP also inspected the Bandamidapalli polling station in Singanamala mandal. He familiarized himself with previous faction-related incidents in the area and advised authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The SP instructed the enforcement of measures to prevent any disturbances or irregularities during the election.