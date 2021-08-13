SP inspects village secretariats

Kadapa: District SP KKN Anburajan visited ward, village secretariats at Tilak Nagar of Kadapa city and Bakarapet on Thursday. On this occasion, he interacted with Mahila police and Mahila Mitra staff. He directed them to identify the problems of locals at their respective areas so that they can address the problems at once. He advised them to maintain good relationship with the people so that they visit police stations to lodge complaints without any fear. On the occasion, the SP verified records and expressed satisfaction. Rajampet DSP Siva Bhaskar Reddy, Vontimitta CI Hanumantha Naik, RIMS police station SI Mohan, and others were present.