SP issues guidelines for Ganesh Utsav

Kurnool: District Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil conducted a crime review meeting with district police officers at Vyas Auditorium in the district police office on Thursday. Addressing DSPs, CIs, and SIs, he stressed the need for strict vigilance during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and urged police to work with dedication to maintain law and order.

The SP announced that organisers of Ganesh pandals need not visit police stations for permissions this year. Instead, they can apply online through the dedicated website https://ganeshutsav.net, by submitting details such as their address, committee members’ phone numbers, pandal location, date and time of immersion, and vehicle details. After field verification, local police will issue approvals. Applicants can download a QR code directly from the website, which must be displayed at the pandals for police verification. He further directed that large pandals must install CCTV cameras, devotional music be restricted between 6 am and 10 pm, and sound levels be kept low to avoid disturbance to the elderly, patients, and students.

SP Patil emphasised that no fees will be charged for setting up pandals in public places and instructed organisers to ensure that structures do not obstruct roads or cause traffic disruptions. He said peace committee meetings should be convened in advance, and immersion processions scheduled for September 4 will be provided with adequate security arrangements.

He also warned that strict action would be taken against violations of rules, negligence near power lines during idol transportation, or lapses in crowd safety.

Reviewing crime control measures, the SP ordered regular cordon searches, vehicle checks, and strict monitoring of rowdy-sheeters and hired criminals through weekly counseling sessions. He said history-sheeters involved in serious crimes would face preventive detention, and pending cases must be cleared quickly. Stressing visible policing to prevent crimes, he instructed that negligent personnel would face dismissal if lapses led to incidents. On the occasion, police officers and staff who showed exemplary performance in recent cases were felicitated with appreciation certificates.