SP lauds dedication of Home Guards

Tirupati: District Police celebrated the Home Guards Foundation Day to honour the dedication of Home Guards in public service.

District SP L Subbarayudu, attended the event and emphasized the important duties, responsibilities, and role of Home Guards in maintaining public safety.

The SP said that providing better service to the people is the main goal for Home Guards. Every staff member should prioritize discipline, dedication, and responsibility in their work.

He reminded everyone whether constable or Home Guard, all are one police family and their services are very valuable. To support their welfare, special programmes like a medical health camp and sports & games were organised for the physical well-being of Home Guards.

The SP also encouraged regular practice of yoga, meditation, and exercise to maintain physical and mental health. He urged every Home Guard to fully perform their duties and follow safety rules, such as wearing helmets while traveling and having a valid driving licence.

The SP advised all staff to enroll in important insurance schemes like the Prime Minister’s Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Suraksha Bima Yojana to secure their future and emphasized that for any issues on duty, immediate reporting to higher officials.

ASPs Ravi Manoharachari,Srinivasulu, Ramakrishna, CI Vikram were present.