SP pats medal winners at AIP Judo Cluster-2024 competitions

Ongole: Prakasam district SP A R Damodar, appreciated the medal winners at the ninth All India Police Judo Cluster- 2024 competitions held in Assam recently, at his chambers in the District Police Office here on Monday.

The Ongole Police District Training Centre trained personnel across the State in Taekwondo, Pencak Silat, and Karate to participate in national-level tournaments.

The police personnel who were trained at the DTC Ongole, including K Charan Teja (ARPC 2803, Nellore district) won gold medal, M Rajasekhar (HC819, Nellore district) won silver medal in Pencak Silat, K Arun Kumar (PC1669, Manyam Parvathipuram district) won silver medal in Taekwondo, S Farhatullah (PC 3942, Nandyal District) won bronze medal in Taekwondo, P Kalpana (WRSI9756, Kurnool district) won Bronze medal in Pencak Silat and Karate, A Sravani (ARWPC564, Nellore district), T Pavani (WPC1901, Visakhapatnam district) and V Priyanka (ARWPC4466, Vijayawada) won bronze Medals in Karate at the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster- 2024 held in Guwahati, Assam.

In the presence of AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, they met the district SP Damodar on Monday and explained about their performance in the national sports event.

SP Damodar appreciated the police personnel for winning the medals by practicing hard while performing their regular duties. He said that they brought fame to the State police department with their performance at the national level. He wished them to win more medals in future.