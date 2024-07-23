  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP pats medal winners at AIP Judo Cluster-2024 competitions

Prakasam SP A R Damodar and AR Additional SP Ashok Babu appreciating police personnel for winning medals at AIP Judo Cluster- 2024, in Ongole on Monday
x

Prakasam SP A R Damodar and AR Additional SP Ashok Babu appreciating police personnel for winning medals at AIP Judo Cluster- 2024, in Ongole on Monday

Highlights

Prakasam district SP A R Damodar, appreciated the medal winners at the ninth All India Police Judo Cluster- 2024 competitions held in Assam recently, at his chambers in the District Police Office here on Monday.

Ongole: Prakasam district SP A R Damodar, appreciated the medal winners at the ninth All India Police Judo Cluster- 2024 competitions held in Assam recently, at his chambers in the District Police Office here on Monday.

The Ongole Police District Training Centre trained personnel across the State in Taekwondo, Pencak Silat, and Karate to participate in national-level tournaments.

The police personnel who were trained at the DTC Ongole, including K Charan Teja (ARPC 2803, Nellore district) won gold medal, M Rajasekhar (HC819, Nellore district) won silver medal in Pencak Silat, K Arun Kumar (PC1669, Manyam Parvathipuram district) won silver medal in Taekwondo, S Farhatullah (PC 3942, Nandyal District) won bronze medal in Taekwondo, P Kalpana (WRSI9756, Kurnool district) won Bronze medal in Pencak Silat and Karate, A Sravani (ARWPC564, Nellore district), T Pavani (WPC1901, Visakhapatnam district) and V Priyanka (ARWPC4466, Vijayawada) won bronze Medals in Karate at the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster- 2024 held in Guwahati, Assam.

In the presence of AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, they met the district SP Damodar on Monday and explained about their performance in the national sports event.

SP Damodar appreciated the police personnel for winning the medals by practicing hard while performing their regular duties. He said that they brought fame to the State police department with their performance at the national level. He wished them to win more medals in future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X