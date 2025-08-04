SP Ratna meets BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary

Nyamaddala: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, paid a courtesy visit to Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), during his visit to Nyamaddala in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.

DG Chaudhary arrived to inspect the defense establishment located in Nyamaddala.

On this occasion, she greeted him warmly and presented a bouquet as a gesture of respect.