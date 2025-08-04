Live
- BSE vice-president Nihar arrested
- Don’t politicise the matter, says Puri victim’s father
- Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT – Everything You Need to Know
- Colour Drenching: 2025’s Boldest Fashion Statement Taking Over Wardrobes
- Trump Advisor Criticizes India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Claims They Fund Ukraine Conflict
- Govt hospital celebrates 15th national organ donation day
- District-Level Yoga tournament-cum-selections on August 11 in Kurnool
- Apple’s Secret AI Team ‘AKI’ Gears Up to Reinvent Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch
- Collector conducts surprise inspection of PHC in Srisailam
- 10th anniv fete of RKM Ashrama begin
SP Ratna meets BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary
Highlights
District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, paid a courtesy visit to Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), during his visit to Nyamaddala in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.
Nyamaddala: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, paid a courtesy visit to Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), during his visit to Nyamaddala in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.
DG Chaudhary arrived to inspect the defense establishment located in Nyamaddala.
On this occasion, she greeted him warmly and presented a bouquet as a gesture of respect.
Next Story