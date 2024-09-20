SP Ratna ramps up cybercrime awareness among students

Dharmavaram: District SP V Ratna noted that cybercrimes are increasing in the present society and the main reason for this is lack of proper awareness among people about cybercrimes. She said that these types of frauds are taking place due to high number of online transactions.

Speaking at a programme held in a college in Dharmavaram on Thursday, the SP said the police department is alerting people from time to time, but people should think twice before doing online transactions, lured by rewards and cashback offers. Explaining how cyber criminals cheat people with examples, she appealed the people not to share PIN, CVV code or full credit number with anyone. She also suggested to check credit card transactions through online banking or mobile apps from time to time.

SP Ratna said in recent times taking nude photos of girls and women and blackmailing became common and cautioned women to be careful while sharing their photos with others. Additional SP A Srinivasulu and others were present.