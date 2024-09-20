  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP Ratna ramps up cybercrime awareness among students

SP V Ratna elaborating on cybercrimes at a programme in a college in Dharmavaram on Thursday
x

SP V Ratna elaborating on cybercrimes at a programme in a college in Dharmavaram on Thursday

Highlights

Dharmavaram: District SP V Ratna noted that cybercrimes are increasing in the present society and the main reason for this is lack of proper awareness...

Dharmavaram: District SP V Ratna noted that cybercrimes are increasing in the present society and the main reason for this is lack of proper awareness among people about cybercrimes. She said that these types of frauds are taking place due to high number of online transactions.

Speaking at a programme held in a college in Dharmavaram on Thursday, the SP said the police department is alerting people from time to time, but people should think twice before doing online transactions, lured by rewards and cashback offers. Explaining how cyber criminals cheat people with examples, she appealed the people not to share PIN, CVV code or full credit number with anyone. She also suggested to check credit card transactions through online banking or mobile apps from time to time.

SP Ratna said in recent times taking nude photos of girls and women and blackmailing became common and cautioned women to be careful while sharing their photos with others. Additional SP A Srinivasulu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick