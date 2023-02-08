SP Ravindranath Babu inspects Peddapuram PS

Peddapuram(Kakinada District): District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu inspected Peddapuram police station and observed its functioning and interacted with the police personnel on Tuesday. He asked Peddapuram DSP Sunkara Murali Mohan how they are filing cases and how are they conducting investigation, filing charge-sheets and others. He enquired about pending cases, progress of investigation in the crime cases.



He directed the police personnel to speed up investigation of criminal cases and instructed them to improve performance. He directed the DSP to expedite ongoing trial cases for securing timely justice to the victims. The DSP was also instructed to set up caution sign boards at vulnerable accident spots as a preventive measure to curb the number of fatal road accidents. He directed the police officials to give priority to friendly policing and give respect to the people, who visit the station. He reviewed the performance of the staff and verified records of the police station and asked the officials to keep watch on the movement of persons with criminal background.

The SP enquired about the investigation of the cases they had registered. Officers were told to give utmost importance to public grievances. The SP stated that technology has brought about several challenges and the police need to upgrade the skills, knowledge and attitudes to face these challenges.