SP Ravindranath Babu visits Maoist-affected villages in East Agency

Chinturu Agency: District superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu made a surprise visit to the Maoist affected villages and police stations in Chinturu and Rampa Agencies of East Godavari district on Sunday. During the visit, the SP met the Rampachodavaram ASP Krishnakanth Patel and Chinturu ASP Krishna Kanth and enquired about the tactics being followed in the Maoist-affected areas with the circle inspectors and station sub-inspectors, as well as on the rapprochement between the tribals and the police.

SP conducted a review with the officials on the security of all police stations in the agency in the wake of the recent Maoist movements. During the review, the SP elicited information from the officials on measures taken for the security of police stations in the Agency. He directed the officials to keep vigil on the smuggling routes in the remote areas in the Chinturu and Rampa agencies and increase searches on the highways and remote villages routes. He stated that stringent action will be taken against those dealing in ganja trade.

The SP directed the officials to curb the smuggling of ganja from the agency areas to the ground areas. He made several suggestions regarding the security of the police station.

Later, he spoke to the staff about the crime details and the problems that they were facing. He advised them to behave politely towards the victims coming to the station. He suggested that all officials and staff to work hard and honestly to bring a good name to the department.

He directed the officials to respond to tribal issues and support their education, medicine and other issues.

Later, the SP visited the CRPF security forces camp and enquired about the security measures being taken at the entry outposts. The SP requested the public to inform them of illegal transportation, storage and sale of drugs including ganja and others. He said that day and night, they are checking the vehicles to check ganja smuggling.

The Chinturu police arrested four persons and seized 3,350 kgs ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore and lorry, mobile phones on Saturday.











