SP Siddharth Kaushal gives Dasa Sutras to cops to protect themselves from Covid

Ongole: Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal told the police personnel to practice the Dasa Sutras, the Ten Commandments, to prevent coronavirus, for the public and police safety during this boom of Covid second wave.

The SP conducted a special meeting via video conference with the police personnel and home guards in the district including the personnel on election duty at the strong rooms on Wednesday. He ordered them to start implementing the Dasa Sutras immediately to prevent them from getting infected with Coronavirus. He explained the Ten Commandments for the police, formulated by him for the first time in the country during the pandemic time and won the SKOCH National Award 2020, and implemented in the police departments at other districts and states later.

He ordered the police personnel to restrict the free moving of public in the police stations, offices of CIs, DSPs and DPO. He asked them to allow the public into police stations for registration of grievances or complaints only after thermal scanning and observation of symptoms. He ordered them to reorganise the space in the police stations and make a partition between the receptionist and the public in the reception room and avoid direct contacts. He ordered the SHOs that the officers should not involve in any civil settlements or bring people to stations for unnecessary reasons. He also wanted the delivery boys or even tea vendors should not roam in the station freely and limit their access to the designated room.

The SP ordered the personnel to divide the staff as per the shifts and rotate the night shift as per the requirement by not allowing crowding by them. The seats of the writer, the assistant writer, the computer operators and the court attending staff to be kept at separate rooms and they should follow social distance and take precautions. He restricted the movement and travel of all personnel to other states and to even other districts where COVID cases are high in number. He ordered the personnel to maintain the detention centre at the Circle level in rural areas and at Town I police stations in urban areas and young and fit persons should be allotted for escort and guard duties with them. He ordered the SHOs to prepare a Red List of persons who are old, infirm and at risk and they should not be sent for any bandobast, crowd control and crime control and law and order duties outside.

He asked the SHOs, CIs and DSPs and additional SP along with the local government doctors or experts to conduct awareness programmes and counselling to the members of the police families and discourage them not to get exposed to the situations where they may get infected with Coronavirus. He asked the personnel to conduct sterilisation and sanitisation drill every week, and the officer concerned should make sure no person enters the station without wearing a mask or sanitising their hands. He said that they would make assure access to medical goods and services to the personnel and their health status be tracked with a report containing BMI, SPO2, temperature, bodily discomforts in the last 24 hours while the officials supervise the availability of beds including the ICU, oxygen support at the subdivision, district and tertiary care system along with the stock potion at the central drug store.

Siddharth Kaushal informed that they set up a 24x7 Police Family Help Desk under the supervision of additional SP B Ravichandra at the district police office and they can call 9121104791 for any information. He said that under the monitoring of AR DSP K Raghavendra, they have vaccinated 3,475 police personnel, 96.95 per cent of the staff in the district, leaving the pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Additional SP B Ravichandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, AR DSP K Raghavendra, DCRB DSP M Mariyadasu, SB-I inspector V Suryanarayana, Dr Bhanumati and other staff were also present.