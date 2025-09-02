SP strengthens security for Ganesh immersion

Tirupati: As Ganesh idol immersions are continuing across the district, SP V Harshavardhan Raju personally reviewed the situation from Command Control Office here on Monday. According to official data, 4,670 Ganesh idols were installed this year, out of which 4,252 idols were already immersed. The remaining 418 idols are scheduled to be immersed in phases over the next five days. The SP stressed that elaborate security should be in place to ensure smooth and safe proceedings.

During his review with DSPs and other field officers, the SP insisted on adequate lighting at all immersion points. He specifically cautioned officials about processions involving vehicles, emphasising that devotees accompanying the idols should get off safely before immersion. Only five participants per idol should be permitted, he said, to prevent crowding.

He also placed special focus on traffic management, asking the police to prevent any obstruction on national highways and to handle vehicle movement carefully near immersion sites. To strengthen surveillance, drones have been deployed for aerial monitoring, with operators coordinating live updates to traffic police to ease congestion. SP Raju sternly warned that his orders must be carried out without fail and declared that negligence in duty will not be tolerated. He further added that rule violators during the immersion process would face strict action.