SP stresses on smooth traffic management during Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams

Nandyal: In view of the upcoming Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam, Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran, has directed police officials to take stringent measures to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent traffic disruptions or any untoward incidents. Emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts, the SP instructed that the festival arrangements be implemented effectively through close coordination among all concerned government departments.

As part of the preparations, the District SP convened a review meeting with senior police officers on Tuesday to discuss security and traffic management plans. Subsequently, he personally inspected key parking locations and traffic-prone areas in and around Srisailam, including the ring road parking areas, RTC bus stand, Sakshi Ganapati area, Hatakeshwaram, Lingalagattu in Sundipenta village, and other designated zones.

He also reviewed arrangements at the Lingalagattu bathing ghats and issued specific directions to officials to prevent congestion and ensure smooth movement of devotees.

The SP stressed that adequate parking facilities have been identified to manage the expected influx of pilgrims visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

Police personnel have been instructed to regulate traffic efficiently so that devotees can have a hassle-free darshan without inconvenience.

Special attention is being paid to avoid bottlenecks on approach roads and within the temple town during the peak festival days.

Appealing directly to devotees, SP Suneel Sheoran urged them to strictly follow police instructions and park their vehicles only in designated parking areas without causing inconvenience to others.

He cautioned that parking vehicles on either side of the roads would not be permitted under any circumstances, as it could lead to severe traffic obstruction.

The SP expressed confidence that with public cooperation and inter-departmental coordination, the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams would be conducted peacefully and successfully.