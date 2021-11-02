SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy flags off Unity Run in Kurnool

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy has said that India is a symbol for 'Unity in Diversity.' Marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and the final day of Police Commemoration Week, the SP flagged off a 'Unity Run'from Konda Reddy Fort on Sunday.

The Unity Run continued up to Raj Vihar Centre, where a pledge was taken by the students and the police personnel. Addressing on the occasion, Sudheer Kumar Reddy called upon people including students to participate in large numbers to spread and safeguard the nation's integrity and unity. He appealed to the people to strive for the development and progress of the nation.

He also thanked all the participants for making the Unity Run a grand success. The students and participants have pledged that they will dedicate to protect the nation's integrity and will also strive to spread the message among others. Every year October 31 would be celebrated as Aikyata Divas, stated the Superintendent of Police. Joint Director of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Tuhin Sinha, APSP Commandant Ravi Shankar, Additional Commandant Dr Alla Bakash, Assistant Commandants Nagabushnam, Ravi Krishna, DSPs K V Mahesh, Mahaboob Basha, Iliyaz Basha, Reserve Inspectors V S Raman, Sudhakar, Surendra Reddy, Shiva Reddy, Sub-Inspectors, Reserve Sub-Inspectors, police personnel, students of KVR Women Degree college, NCC students and sports personnel participated in the Unity Run.