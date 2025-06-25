SP warns public against clicking on APK file links

Kurnool: District Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Patil on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the public not to click on or download APK (Android Application Package) file links being circulated through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, SMS, and other platforms.

He stated that cybercriminals are employing new tactics to deceive users, and opening such links could result in immediate hacking of WhatsApp and mobile phones, leading to severe financial and personal losses.

Explaining the modus operandi through a press release on Tuesday, SP Vikrant Patil said cyber fraudsters are sending malicious APK links disguised as delivery updates, refund links, digital KYC updates, bank rewards, E-challans, PM Kisan documents, and free gift offers.

Once a user downloads and installs these files, the app requests access to sensitive permissions like SMS, contacts, storage, call logs, and notifications. With this access, the criminals can completely control the phone, steal OTPs, banking details, and even siphon money from accounts.

In more serious cases, the fraudsters gain access to a user’s phone camera and microphone, collect personal data such as videos and audio recordings, and use them for blackmail.

Vulnerable groups like the elderly, people with disabilities, students, unemployed youth, farmers, and online shoppers are being particularly targeted in these attacks. SP Patil urged the public to be extremely cautious and avoid interacting with any unknown or suspicious links.

The district police advise everyone to only download apps from trusted platforms like the Google Play Store, review app permissions carefully, never share banking or UPI credentials, and uninstall suspicious apps immediately.

Victims of such frauds should call the National Cyber Helpline at 1930, file a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in, or report to the nearest police station.