Spacewalk rally was held with enthusiasm

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: On the occasion of World Space Week, a rally was held in the name of Space Walk with thousands of students from Nandam Ganiraju Junction on Thursday morning, in the context of ISRO and various local organizations jointly organizing celebrations in the city till 8th of this month.

Former President Dr. Sriharikota SDS C Group Director P Gopikrishna, Shar LSSF General Manager N. Vijayakumar, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Rajamahendri Women's College Chairman T.K. Visvesvara Reddy and others paid tributes by placing floral garlands. After that, the Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar started the rally by waving the flag. Speaking on this occasion, he called for making World Space Week Celebrations a grand success. It is said that An exhibition of rockets and other scientific equipment will be held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram under the auspices of ISRO for three days from Friday, and arrangements are being made so that ten thousand students can watch this exhibition every day.

A tumultuous rally proceeded to Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram via Kambala Cheruvu and Devi Chowk.

Students of Trips School and Future Kids School were impressed with the Army Band. Students of Rajamahendri Women's Degree College displayed a 70-meter length National Flag.

ISRO SDSC Head (Budget) Leela Naga Srinivas, ISRO scientists, and staff, Higher Education RJD P Krishna, Intermediate Education RJD Sharada, Dy Inspector of Schools Dilip Kumar, Aditya Educational Institutions Director SP Gangireddy along with representatives of various educational institutions Bala Tripura Sundari, T. Nagaratnam, P. Kalyan Reddy, Ravichandra, A. Ramesh, P.N. Suresh, Mega Chowdary, The Rajahmundry Press Club Honorary President M. Srirammurthy, President K Parthasaradhi and others were present.