Speaker adjourns Assembly sine die

Vijayawada: The second session of 16th Legislative Assembly budget session was adjourned sine die after working 10 days.

Speaker Ch AyyannaPatrudu said for the first time, 21 bills were introduced and passed in the budget session. He said ministers replied to 75 questions raised by members in the session conducted at a stretch of 59 hours 55 minutes.

The Speaker said 120 members, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressed the session. Two short term discussions and three government resolutions were passed. Besides, Deputy Speaker was elected and election was held for chairpersons and members of three committees.

Later, the Speaker announced the names of those elected as Paublic Accounts Committee (PAC) members. The elected members are Nakka Anandababu, Arimili Radhakrishna, Ashok Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, Jayanageswara Reddy, Kolla Lalita Kumari, Sriram Tataiah, Pulavarthi Ramanjaneyulu and P Vishnukumar Raju.

AyyannaPatrudualso announced the names of elected members for estimates committee who are Bhuma Akhila Priya, Bandaru Satyanandam, Valmiki Parthasarathy, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Nimmaka Jayakrishna, Kandula Narayana Reddy and Sudheer Kumar.

He said that Aitabattula Ananda Rao, Eswara Rao, Satyanarayana, Goutu Sireesha, Kuna Ravi Kumar, Varla Kumarraja, Tenali Sravan Kumar, Vasanta Krishna Prasad an Ranga Rao were elected members of Public Undertakings Committee. The Speaker said the House also discussed and decided to appoint a House committee to inquire into irregularities of Visakha Dairy. However,YSRCP MLAs including former chief minister, failed to attend the budget session.