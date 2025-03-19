Speaker kicks off legislators’ sports meet

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu inaugurated the sports meet for legislators at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Tuesday. The event saw active participation from MLAs and ministers, who enthusiastically competed in various sports, including Tug of War, cricket, and volleyball, amid cheers and encouragement from party workers and supporters.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) meticulously organised the event, ensuring smooth operations. Hundreds of police personnel and officials were deployed for security and crowd management.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu highlighted the revival of the tradition of hosting sports meets for legislators, a practice initiated by former Chief Minister and TDP founder N T Rama Rao (NTR). He fondly recalled NTR’s efforts in organising such events in the past, including cultural programmes at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad, and shared his personal memories of participating in earlier editions of the sports meet.

Ayyannapatrudu urged all legislators to actively engage in the two-day event, scheduled for March 18 and 19, and enjoy the spirit of sportsmanship. He expressed confidence that the younger MLAs would showcase exceptional talent during the competitions. Additionally, he announced that cultural programmes would be held on March 20 on the conclusion the festivities.

The Speaker himself led by example, actively participating in a volleyball match. His team emerged victorious, defeating the team led by home minister V Anitha with a score of 25-20. Ayyannapatrudu emphasised that such events foster camaraderie among legislators while promoting physical fitness and well-being. He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to encouraging sports and games across Andhra Pradesh.

Ministers K Atchannaidu, Nadendla Manohar, and others added to the excitement by participating in a lively cricket match. The event proved to be a joyous occasion for TDP members, who enthusiastically cheered for their leaders as they displayed their sporting skills.

The sports meet will culminate in prize distribution ceremony on March 20 at Berm Park, Bhavanipuram, located on the picturesque banks of the Krishna river.