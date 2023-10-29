  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special action plan to prevent mishaps: SP

SP Jagadeesh speaking at district crime review meeting at the district police office in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday
x

SP Jagadeesh speaking at district crime review meeting at the district police office in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday

Highlights

Warning boards will be erected in places accident-prone areas and black spots

Rajamahendravaram: District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said the police department and the National Highway Authority of India have jointly prepared a special action plan to prevent accidents As a part of this, warning boards will be installed in places where accidents are likely to occur and black spots.

The district crime review meeting was held on Saturday. District police officers, all DSPs, and SHOs of all police stations took part in the meeting. SP said that every SHO should take steps to install CCTV cameras which are useful in nabbing criminals and controlling crime in all areas within their station limits. He enquired about the pending arrests of ganja cases and pending non-bailable warrants. He instructed the staff to keep a vigil on people who smuggle, sell, and buy ganja in the district.

Night surveillance should be strengthened so that the crime rate in the district decreases, he said. Additional SP (Law and Order) M Rajini, Additional SP (Admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju, and Additional SP (Crimes) G Venkateswara Rao were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X