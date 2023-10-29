Special action plan to prevent mishaps: SP

Rajamahendravaram: District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said the police department and the National Highway Authority of India have jointly prepared a special action plan to prevent accidents As a part of this, warning boards will be installed in places where accidents are likely to occur and black spots.



The district crime review meeting was held on Saturday. District police officers, all DSPs, and SHOs of all police stations took part in the meeting. SP said that every SHO should take steps to install CCTV cameras which are useful in nabbing criminals and controlling crime in all areas within their station limits. He enquired about the pending arrests of ganja cases and pending non-bailable warrants. He instructed the staff to keep a vigil on people who smuggle, sell, and buy ganja in the district.

Night surveillance should be strengthened so that the crime rate in the district decreases, he said. Additional SP (Law and Order) M Rajini, Additional SP (Admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju, and Additional SP (Crimes) G Venkateswara Rao were also present.