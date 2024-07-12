Special counters inaugurated

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu and Chiulakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao inaugurated the special counters set up at Chilakaluripet Rytu Bazaar to sell red gram at Rs 160 a kg, steamed rice at Rs 49 a kg, and raw rice at Rs 48 a kg in the backdrop of increase in prices of essential commodities in the open market.

They urged the people to purchase the rice and red gram at the Rytu Bazaars at the lower price and avail the facility extended by the government. They will sell 5 kg rice and 1 kg red gram to each person.

District Civil Supplies Officer Padmasri, Revenue Divisional Officer P Sarojini and assistant director of marketing Surya Prakash were present.