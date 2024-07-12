Live
- GHMC Commissioner inspects Sundarayya Park
- Rice, red gram to be sold at 284 stalls in Rythu Bazars
- Pawan stresses need for rural connectivity
- AP Govt transfers IAS, IPS officers
- Know Your MLA: Somireddy: A political stalwart in Nellore politics
- Know Your MLA: Penukonda MLA Savitha is double lucky
- Know Your MLA: Puttaparthi elects youngest MLA Sindhura
- ISKCON Rath Yatra to be held tomorrow
- Know Your MLA: Kalava, a journalist parliamentarian
- Telangana Cabinet sub-committee issues decisions on GO 317 applications
Just In
Special counters inaugurated
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu and Chiulakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao inaugurated the special counters set up at...
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu and Chiulakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao inaugurated the special counters set up at Chilakaluripet Rytu Bazaar to sell red gram at Rs 160 a kg, steamed rice at Rs 49 a kg, and raw rice at Rs 48 a kg in the backdrop of increase in prices of essential commodities in the open market.
They urged the people to purchase the rice and red gram at the Rytu Bazaars at the lower price and avail the facility extended by the government. They will sell 5 kg rice and 1 kg red gram to each person.
District Civil Supplies Officer Padmasri, Revenue Divisional Officer P Sarojini and assistant director of marketing Surya Prakash were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS