Live
- MP, West MLA distribute cheques to critical patients
- Hyderabad Book Fair a big draw among book lovers
- GVMC secures 1st place in best public awareness programme category
- 39 transgenders recruited as Traffic Assistants
- Jesus’ teachings promote unity, compassion: Haryana Governor
- Special drive held on road safety
- Simultaneous elections not imminent: Purandeswari
- Vaktha helping transform individuals as leaders
- Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025
- Cops crack sensational NH-44 robbery
Just In
Special drive held on road safety
- Police collected a penalty of Rs 1.82L from 493 vehicle riders/drivers for violation of traffic rules and pending dues
- A help desk was also arranged in all police stations to give information for payment of penalty
Vijayawada : Vijayawada traffic police conducted a special drive to create awareness on road safety and wearing helmets in the city on Sunday. Several hundred traffic police participated in the awareness programmes conducted in different parts of the city.
The police collected a penalty of Rs 1.82 lakh from 493 vehicle riders/drivers for violation of traffic rules and pending dues. The traffic police said 90 days of time is given for payment of penalty and warned the violators that the vehicle will be seized if the owner fails to pay the penalty in the stipulated time. As per the instructions of the commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu, the traffic police stopped the vehicles and verified the documents and explained the importance of wearing helmets and following the traffic rules for safety. The police said the link is sent to the vehicle owners for payment of penalty that can be made online.
The police said messages on pending dues were sent to the vehicle owners and asked to pay by opening the link. The police said a help desk was also arranged in all police stations to give information for payment of penalty.