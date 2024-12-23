Special drive held on road safety

Vijayawada : Vijayawada traffic police conducted a special drive to create awareness on road safety and wearing helmets in the city on Sunday. Several hundred traffic police participated in the awareness programmes conducted in different parts of the city.

The police collected a penalty of Rs 1.82 lakh from 493 vehicle riders/drivers for violation of traffic rules and pending dues. The traffic police said 90 days of time is given for payment of penalty and warned the violators that the vehicle will be seized if the owner fails to pay the penalty in the stipulated time. As per the instructions of the commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu, the traffic police stopped the vehicles and verified the documents and explained the importance of wearing helmets and following the traffic rules for safety. The police said the link is sent to the vehicle owners for payment of penalty that can be made online.

The police said messages on pending dues were sent to the vehicle owners and asked to pay by opening the link. The police said a help desk was also arranged in all police stations to give information for payment of penalty.