Special medical camps held to check malaria, dengue in Agency villages

Rampa Agency: Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Praveen Aditya said that special medical camps have been set up in remote villages to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria.

He inspected village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and Anganwadi Centers in Akunuru village in Rampa Agency on Friday. He said that they are taking precautionary measures to curb malaria and dengue in the Agency. They set up special medical camps in the remote villages with relevant PHC medical officials. He appealed to the people to clean their surroundings frequently and maintain hygiene around their houses. He advised them not to neglect seasonal fevers and attend medical tests at their nearest PHCs in the Agency.

He directed the officials to register the details of all applications in the relevant registers of the village secretariats. He instructed the medical officials to ensure that pregnant women in the agency join the hospital for a peaceful delivery ten days before the delivery. He directed the concerned authorities to supply milk, eggs, peanuts, etc from the government to all the children coming to the Anganwadi Centres from time to time.