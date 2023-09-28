Special polling centres to be set up at apartments

Srikakulam: District revenue officer (DRO) M Ganapathi Rao said that special polling centres will be set up at residential apartments if necessary. He took part in a meeting with political parties’ leaders at collector’s office in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Leaders of various parties raised issue on requirement of arrangement of special polling centre at residential apartments where 700 or more number of voters are residing.

The DRO said that the proposal is under consideration and explained that we are conducting meetings with the various political parties’ leaders since August 22.

He appealed to leaders to raise genuine issues during meeting which will be solved after consideration and careful examination.

The DRO said that all the suggestions made by the leaders of various political parties are being recorded and reported the same to election commission regarding elections.

BJP, Congress, YSRCP, TDP, CPM, CPI and other parties’ leaders attended the meeting.