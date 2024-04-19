  • Menu
Special prayers offered at Dargah during Keshineni Chinni's Nomination

Special prayers offered at Dargah during Keshineni Chinnis Nomination
Highlights

In a special event during the nomination program of Telugu Desam Party NDA Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath Chinni, a dua was offered at the Dargah near Prakasam Barrage

In a special event during the nomination program of Telugu Desam Party NDA Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath Chinni, a dua was offered at the Dargah near Prakasam Barrage. The event was organized by Venigalla Ramu Garu, Koli Kapudi Srinivas Garu, Ganne Prasad Angaru, NTR District Telugu Desam Party BJP Janasena Workers Leaders, and Muslim Minority Leaders.

A massive welcome rally was organized, which was attended by the General Secretary of Mee Saijan State Minority Cell. The event saw a large turnout of supporters and was a significant moment in the nomination process of Keshineni Shivnath Chinni.

