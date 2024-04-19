Live
- Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amidst Middle East Tensions
- ‘Beauty of Indian democracy’: Women officers dominate polling in Puducherry’s Mahe region
- Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from its Store in China; Details
- Amid flood of complaints, 50.96 pc turnout in Bengal's three LS seats till 1 pm
- BJP expecting its 'best show in South' on back of PM Modi's popularity, says HM Amit Shah
- Mahabubnagar MP Seat Witnesses Intense Competition among Congress, BJP, and BRS Candidates
- 150 Families from YSRCP Join TDP in Tanakallu Mandal
- Special prayers offered at Dargah during Keshineni Chinni's Nomination
- Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India
- Maha: 5 Vidarbha constituencies records 32.36 pc polling till 1 pm
Just In
Special prayers offered at Dargah during Keshineni Chinni's Nomination
Highlights
In a special event during the nomination program of Telugu Desam Party NDA Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath Chinni, a dua was offered at the Dargah near Prakasam Barrage
In a special event during the nomination program of Telugu Desam Party NDA Vijayawada MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath Chinni, a dua was offered at the Dargah near Prakasam Barrage. The event was organized by Venigalla Ramu Garu, Koli Kapudi Srinivas Garu, Ganne Prasad Angaru, NTR District Telugu Desam Party BJP Janasena Workers Leaders, and Muslim Minority Leaders.
A massive welcome rally was organized, which was attended by the General Secretary of Mee Saijan State Minority Cell. The event saw a large turnout of supporters and was a significant moment in the nomination process of Keshineni Shivnath Chinni.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS