Special pujas performed to Lord Siva as Karthika Masam begins

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy at Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple atop Kotappakonda on the occasion of beginning of auspicious Karthika Masam on Friday.

Ahbishekams and special pujas including Ekadasa Rudrabhiskhekam,Laksha Bilwarchana were performed to the lord since early morning. A large number of devotees visited the temple seeking blessings of the lord. The temple was tastefully decorated on this occasion. Women lit the Karthika deepams at the temple. Devotees feel that visiting of Sivalayams during the Karthika masam is good.

Similarly, Ekadasa Rudarbhishekam and Lakha Bilwarchana were performed to Amaralingeswara Swamy at

Amaravati.Special pujas were performed to Chamundi Sametha Amaralingeswara Swamy at Amaravati.

Devotees visited the temple and performed pujas seeking blessings of Amaralingeswara Swamy.

The Temple was colourfully decorated on this occasion. The devastnam authorities performed special pujas on this occasion.

Special pujas were performed to Bramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamyat Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani of Guntur district to mark the beginning of Karthika Masam. Abshishekams were performed to Lord Siva. Ekada Rudrabhishekam and Bilwarchana were performed.

Devotees visited the temple seeking the blessings of the Lord Siva to fulfil their wishes. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Siva at Satrasala, Daida, Guttikonda and other Saiva Kshetras.

Special pujas were also performed to Lord Siva at Omaka Kshetram, AstaLakshmi temple, Sivalayam at One Town and other places.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC Guntur region is plying special buses to all the Saiva Kshetras for the convenience of devotees from 13 depots in the district.