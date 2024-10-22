  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special teams to curb anti-social activities

Special teams to curb anti-social activities
x
Highlights

Seven special teams are actively working every night to strengthen patrolling along with regular night beats in Rajahmundry, informed East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore.

Rajamahendravaram: Seven special teams are actively working every night to strengthen patrolling along with regular night beats in Rajahmundry, informed East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore.

He mentioned that additional special and crime detection teams are deployed on weekends. The night patrols have been enhanced with six special units and a women’s protection team. Special measures have been taken to effectively curb anti-social activities and crimes in the city. The SP warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick