Special teams to curb anti-social activities

Rajamahendravaram: Seven special teams are actively working every night to strengthen patrolling along with regular night beats in Rajahmundry, informed East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore.

He mentioned that additional special and crime detection teams are deployed on weekends. The night patrols have been enhanced with six special units and a women’s protection team. Special measures have been taken to effectively curb anti-social activities and crimes in the city. The SP warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.