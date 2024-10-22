Live
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- What does China want from next American President?
Just In
Special teams to curb anti-social activities
Highlights
Seven special teams are actively working every night to strengthen patrolling along with regular night beats in Rajahmundry, informed East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore.
Rajamahendravaram: Seven special teams are actively working every night to strengthen patrolling along with regular night beats in Rajahmundry, informed East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore.
He mentioned that additional special and crime detection teams are deployed on weekends. The night patrols have been enhanced with six special units and a women’s protection team. Special measures have been taken to effectively curb anti-social activities and crimes in the city. The SP warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS