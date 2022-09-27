Special train services extended to clear Dasara rush

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the growing demand in view, East Coast Railway has decided to extend weekly special train services by eight trips. As a part of it, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special, Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train (08579) will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 7 pm from October 5 to 26 and reach Secunderabad the next day at 8.20 am.

In return, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train (08580) will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 7.40 pm from October 6 to 27 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 6.40 am. The train halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar weekly special train (08585) will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on Tuesdays from October 4 to 25 and reach Mahabubnagar the next day at 10.30 am.

In return, Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train (08586) will leave Mahabubnagar at 6.20 pm on Wednesdays from October 5 to 26 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 9.50 am. The train stops at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Mahabubnagar.

Similarly, to clear extra rush ECoR will run weekly special train services for 10 trips. As a part of it, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly (02809) super fast express will leave Bhubaneswar at 1.55 pm on Saturdays from October 1 to 29 and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at Vizianagaram at 6.30 pm, depart at 6.40 pm. It arrives at Duvvada at 7.35 pm and departs at 7.37 pm and reaches Tirupati on Sundays at 7.50 am. In return, Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly superfast express (02810) will leave Tirupati on Sundays at 8 pm from October 2 to 30, reach Duvvada on Mondays at 8.18 am and depart at 8.20 am.

It will arrive at Vizianagaram at 10 am, depart at 10.10 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm on Monday. The train will stop at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar-Tirupati.