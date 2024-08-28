  • Menu
Special ward ready to tackle Mpox cases at Kurnool GGH

Kurnool: In the wake of more monkeypox cases being reported across the country, Dr C Prabhakar Reddy, Superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital, has alerted the doctors to be alert all the time, though no case has been reported so far here.

During a meeting with the doctors at his chamber here on Tuesday, the Superintendent informed that a separate six-bed ward (ID ward) with advanced medical equipment has been set up in the hospital. A nodal team with specialist doctors was set up to monitor the situation. This team consists of Dr KM Iqbal Hussain (prof of general medicine and HoD), Dr P Padmaja DVL (professor and HoD), Dr AS Srikanth (Pulmonology professor), Dr A Renuka Devi (Microbiology professor and HoD) and Dr M Abdur Rahiman (general medicine professor).

The team of nodal officers were told to regularly monitor patient's health condition and keep the higher authorities informed.

The new diagnostic block in-charge Dr M Sunil Prasanth was told to give the lab reports at the earliest. The Superintendent told the people not to worry about monkeypox infection and advised them to get medicines at the hospital if they notice any symptoms.

More Stories
