Speed up land acquisition for major projects: Collector

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to complete pending land-related and construction works linked to major infrastructure projects within the stipulated timelines.

On Tuesday, the Collector held a virtual review meeting with concerned officials to assess the progress of national highway works, railway projects, the Visakhapatnam–Chennai corridor pipeline works, APIIC-related Dugarajapatnam works, and issues related to the LG company in Sri City.

Speaking during the meeting, the Collector instructed officials to expedite pending land acquisition works for Sri City Phase-2 and LG Phase-1 and Phase-2. He also asked them to take steps for early resolution of pending court cases related to these projects and to immediately address issues on the Web Land portal.

He reviewed the progress of national highway construction works being taken up in Tirupati district, Visakhapatnam–Chennai corridor pipeline works, and railway projects. He directed officials to speed up railway works on the Renigunta–Pudi, Gummidipoondi–Gudur, Gudur–Renigunta, and Renigunta–Pakala–Tirupati Town sections.

The Collector expressed the need to complete six-lane road works, Pileru–Kalur road works, and Renigunta–Chennai road works by resolving land acquisition issues. He instructed Revenue Divisional Officers to coordinate with National Highway authorities to complete Sagarmala package 2, 3, and 4 works without pending issues and with quality standards.

He further directed RDOs to take immediate action to resolve pending land issues. Officials from R&B, Panchayat Raj Engineering, Irrigation, Forest, and Water Resources departments were asked to work in coordination to complete pending works within the fixed deadlines.

National Highway Project Directors from Tirupati, Nellore, and Chennai, RDOs Bhanu Prakash Reddy Srikalahasti) and, Kiranmayi (Sullurpet), R&B SE Raja Nayak, railway officials Radhakrishna and Pavana Murthy, APIIC zonal managers from Tirupati and Nellore Vijay Bharat Reddy and L Sivakumar, and other officials took part.