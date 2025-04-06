  • Menu
Speed up NTR SSS: Commissioner

Speed up NTR SSS: Commissioner
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja has directed the officials to make drinking water available to people by completing the pending...

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja has directed the officials to make drinking water available to people by completing the pending works of to NTR Sujala Sravanthi Scheme (NTR SSS) at the earliest.

Along with the officials, he inspected the ongoing works of NTR SSS at Old Municipal Office, Janardhan Reddy Colony in the city on Saturday.

The Commissioner said the aim of NTR SSS is to provide safe drinking water to the people, specially to those living in extension areas in the city. Asserting that there is no funds crunch to the proposed programme, he directed the officials to ensure completion of the ongoing works on a war foot manner.

Later, Commissioner Surya Teja has inspected electrification system at Atmakur bus stand, Mini Bypass Road, and road extension works at Podalakur Road in the city.

NMC SE Ramohan Rao, Town Planning official Venu and others were present.

