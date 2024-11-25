Speed up Veligonda project works, CPM urges govt

Vijayawada: CPM politburo member and senior leader BV Raghavulu urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to allocate sufficient funds for the speedy completion of the Pulasubbaiaha Veligonda project in Prakasam district.

The CPM leader wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and expressed concern over the sluggish progress of the works and hike in the cost of construction. Raghavulu recalled that Naidu had laid the foundation for construction of the Veligonda project way back in 1996 and many parties have ruled the State since then but the project works still remain incomplete.

Raghavulu said he visited the Veligonda project recently and inspected the progress of the works. He said 28 years passed since the foundation was laid and it shows how the project works were neglected under the rule of YSRCP, TDP and Congress parties.

He said according to estimates, Rs 6,062 crore were spent so far and another Rs3595 crore are needed to complete the works. He requested the Chief Minister to sanction funds and complete the project works by next year to supply water to the water scarce Prakasam district.

He pointed out that the initial project cost estimates were Rs 980 crore 28 years ago and now the estimates have reached nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

He said the NDA government could have allotted at least Rs 1,500 crore for Veligonda project in the recently presented Budget in the AP Assembly. Raghavulu said the government had sanctioned only Rs 394 crore for the project and if the government allocates meagre amounts it will take another eight years to complete the Veligonda project works.

He felt the small allocations will be used for payments to the contractors and not for the progress of the works.

Raghavulu requested Chandrababu Naidu to take measures to complete the project works by July 2025 and supply water to the backward and water scarce region.