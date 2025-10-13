SPF sports meet from tomorrow

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the Andhra Pradesh State Special Protection Force (APSPF) Formation Day, a State-level Sports Meet 2025 will be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, from October 14. The sports meet is being organised to encourage physical fitness, sportsmanship, and friendship among the personnel of the Special Protection Force. Various competitions, including Volleyball, Badminton, 100 meters, 400 meters, and a 5 km run, will be conducted as part of the event.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, SPF Vijayawada Zone Commandant Muddada Shankar Rao said that around 400 players representing different zones across the state would participate in the meet. The event is expected to showcase the athletic skills and discipline of SPF personnel, who play a vital role in maintaining law and order and providing security to vital installations and dignitaries in the state, he said. Further, he said Director General of APSPF Dr Trivikrama Varma and Inspector General BV Rami Reddy would attend the sports meet as chief guests and encourage the participants. Commandant Shankar Rao said that arrangements have been made to conduct the competitions fairly and enthusiastically. The winners would be presented with trophies and certificates during the closing ceremony, he explained.