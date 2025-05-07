SPl CS vows to make AP top in GDP rankings

Tirupati: Special Chief Secretary of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and Zonal In-charge Officer MT Krishna Babu on Tuesday said that Tirupati district currently ranks third in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among all districts in the State, and efforts should be intensified to secure the top position in the near future.

During a review meeting in Tirupati which focused on the implementation of various developmental schemes across departments aimed at the district’s overall progress. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal also took part in the meeting.

Krishna Babu emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by officials to improve the district’s economic standing. Highlighting the potential for industrial development in the region, he urged authorities to inform prospective investors about the district’s abundant resources and favourable conditions to attract more industries.

Regarding solar energy initiatives, Krishna Babu directed that benefits be extended to SC and ST communities. He also called for advanced skill training programmes to meet the manpower needs of upcoming industries, and recommended the use of modern agricultural technologies like precision harvesting to enhance crop yields.

District Collector Dr Venkateswar assured that the district administration will diligently implement the suggestions given by the Special Chief Secretary and work tirelessly in alignment with the Chief Minister’s vision to elevate the district’s status. He urged officials to achieve their targets on schedule and make the most of available opportunities to lead Tirupati to the forefront of development.

The review meeting was attended by DRO Narasimhulu, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, trainee Collector Sandeep Raghu Vanshi, RDOs of Sullurupeta, Tirupati, and Srikalahasti — Kiranmayi, Rammohan Reddy, and Bhanu Prakash Reddy — along with several other district officials.

Earlier in the day, Krishna Babu, along with the Collector and Family Welfare Commissioner, visited the Family Health Clinic at Thanapalle and the Mango Export Centre at the local mango yard. They also interacted with self-help group women. During the visit, Krishna Babu stressed the importance of raising awareness about cancer prevention and called for special focus on the NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) survey process.