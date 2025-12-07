Spl housing colony for persons with disabilities mooted: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the State government is always committed to supporting persons with disabilities. Speaking at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities programme on Saturday, he said the government is making continuous efforts for their welfare and development. He explained that the government has introduced a plan under seven key programmes called Indradhanassu to strengthen welfare measures.

He said Andhra Pradesh provides one of the highest social security pensions in the country, with persons with disabilities receiving Rs 6,000 per month delivered at their doorstep, and some receiving up to Rs 15,000. The Collector added that proposals have been made to set up a special housing colony for persons with disabilities in Tirupati and nearby areas, and action is being taken in that direction.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the NDA government is working to ensure that all welfare schemes and support systems reach persons with disabilities. Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam said the government is giving special attention to rural needs, and officials have identified those unable to walk and provided tricycles directly in their villages.