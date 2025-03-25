SPMVV conducts workshop on b iomedical research

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a one-day workshop on ‘Animal Experimental Skills in Biomedical Research – Methods, Ethics, and Innovations,’ sponsored by DBT-BUILDER. The event aimed to provide insights into ethical research practices, innovative methodologies, and animal experimental models in biomedical studies. Prof A Sreedevi, Project Investigator, introduced DBT-BUILDER initiative, emphasising its role in advancing life sciences research. Convenor Prof G Rajitha outlined workshop’s objectives, highlighting its focus on ethical considerations and latest advancements in the field.

Keynote speaker Prof RV Suresh Kumar from SV Veterinary University stressed the importance of ethical animal research. Registrar Prof N Rajani underscored the critical role of animal studies in biomedical advancements. Technical sessions featured Dr S Ramesh on statistical approaches, Prof Vinay Kumar on ethics in product development, and Dr D Sujatha on experimental techniques.

The event saw active participation from faculty and students, with organisers acknowledging the contributions of co-conveners and supporting teams in making the workshop a success.