SPMVV faculty member gets patent for SMITHA

Tirupati: Prof P Venkata Krishna of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) along with two others got patent for their work from government of India.

It was about a three dimensional topology for network on chip called SMITHA (Scalable Modular Interconnect for Three Dimensional High-Performance Applications - A New 3D Topology for NoC Based Systems).

The other two of the team are Sanju V, Associate Professor, CIT, REVA University, Bengaluru and Niranjan Chiplunkar, Principal, NMAM Institute of Technology, Karkala.

Explaining about the work, Prof Venkata Krishna of Computer Science department said that the present popular topologies namely mesh and torus when scaled poses a problem in terms of performance which in turn affects the power consumption of the systems.

The present day's chips are build using common bus architecture which would be slow as the number of transistors in the chip. This patent introduces a new three dimensional topology – SMITHA which is to build a high-performance processor with network on chip as the backbone.

Prof D Jamuna, Vice Chancellor, Prof K Sandhyarani, Rector and Prof D M Mamatha, Registrar, SPMVV congratulated Prof P Venkata Krishna and his team for their achievement.