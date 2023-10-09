Live
- PL Sector Report: Metals & Mining - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Strong quarter due to lower RM & weak base
- Union Tourism and Culture Minister flags off the extension of four train services
- Upward trend of sovereign debts
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th October 2023
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on October 9, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on October 9 2023
- Only a pervert will do politics on breakfast scheme: Sravan Kumar
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life
- Hyderabad: Special teams to monitor poll expenses in city seats
Just In
SPMVV Registrar to deliver keynote address at Malaysia University
Highlights
Tirupati: Prof N Rajani, Registrar of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, received an invitation to speak at an International conference on ‘Food...
Tirupati: Prof N Rajani, Registrar of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, received an invitation to speak at an International conference on ‘Food Sustainability and Security’ (FUSE) to be held in Malaysia on October 10.
The conference is being organised by University Malaysia Terengganu in Malaysia from October 9 to 11. As a plenary speaker, she is going to deliver a keynote address on the conference theme of food security.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS