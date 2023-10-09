  • Menu
SPMVV Registrar to deliver keynote address at Malaysia University

Tirupati: Prof N Rajani, Registrar of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, received an invitation to speak at an International conference on ‘Food Sustainability and Security’ (FUSE) to be held in Malaysia on October 10.

The conference is being organised by University Malaysia Terengganu in Malaysia from October 9 to 11. As a plenary speaker, she is going to deliver a keynote address on the conference theme of food security.

