SPMVV students, faculty feel elated at Prez's visit

Tirupati: It was a dream come true for not only the faculty and students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) but also to the a few women achievers and those who opened their stalls at the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium in the campus as they have opportunity to interact with the first citizen of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Amid festive atmosphere, the President visited the stalls specially set up at the auditorium to showcase the talent of women artists in making various items. She evinced keen interest in the Kalamkari art while visiting the stall. Kalamkari artist Padma told the President on the occasion of her maiden visit to the pilgrim city, 12 artists have worked for three days to write the biography of Murmu on the silk saree and requested her to accept it as a gift.

When she moved on to the stall set up by self-help groups (SHGs), one of the members, Madhavi, showed the products to the President. She explained that they have been carving gods idols on wood, making copper vessels and one-gram gold jewellery thus could achieve economic empowerment. Each woman can earn about Rs 10,000 to 25,000 per month.

The department of Sericulture in SPMVV has been making waste to wealth decorative items using silkworm waste. During the process of cocoon silk and fabric production a lot of waste material will be derived along with the main product at every stage. Dr Swetha Priya and Lalitha of the department, explained to the President that many handicrafts are being made out of waste cocoons and silk such as greeting cards, flower bouquets, garlands and wall hangings.

Then, the President moved on to Pushpa Prasadam stall where photo frames, key chains, paper weights etc., made with flower garlands used for the Lord were displayed. Using dry flower technology, they take the dry flowers for the purpose. With the training provided by TTD and Dr YSR Horticulture University about 150 women are getting employment through this. One of the stall keepers Vineela said that they made Rs 1 crore worth products in a year and each woman could earn about Rs 15,000 per month.

During the interaction programme held inside the auditorium, Indian Hockey player Rajani, founder of women barbers association K Radha Devi, Kuchipudi dancer MVSN Durga and Dr A Sridevi who did her PhD in Microbiology and now manufacturing aqua, probiotics feed supplements and bio di-composers of fruit pulp industries explained their experiences.

Also, BTech student P Rachana Priya has explained about women security, security systems etc., while nutritionist Laksmi Pranathi brought to the notice of the President about how they have been working on research and training programmes about the anaemia in women and other health issues. Dean of Social Sciences Prof K Anuradha said that the university has been striving towards bringing down carbon emission. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and other faculty were present.