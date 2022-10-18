SPMVV to organise 'Padma Tarang' from Dec 19-23

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) will organise the 36th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival 'Padma Tarang' from December 19 to 23. It will be organised in association with Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

University cultural coordinator Dr R N S Shaileswari said that in this youth festival, students from 108 colleges and universities of South Zone will showcase their talent in various fields.

The details regarding this will be placed on the university website soon. The poster regarding the event was released by the Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and Registrar Prof D M Mamatha along with AIU Secretary General Pankaj Mittal and joint Secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon on Monday.